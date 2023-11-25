Bridgewater Associates LP Has $27.42 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,028 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.11% of Cardinal Health worth $27,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,027,000 after acquiring an additional 31,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,155,000 after acquiring an additional 161,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,324 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CAH traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.27. 531,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,850. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.05. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $106.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 327.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.