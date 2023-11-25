Bridgewater Associates LP Has $33.67 Million Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,781 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.09% of Cencora worth $33,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 321.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.63, for a total value of $4,940,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,528,771.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.63, for a total value of $4,940,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,528,771.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,343,672 shares of company stock worth $262,243,280. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cencora Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Cencora stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.30. 552,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.53. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.48 and a 1-year high of $201.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $68.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 451.42% and a net margin of 0.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COR

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.