Bridgewater Associates LP Lowers Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 41,720 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $24,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,505.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,505.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,255 shares of company stock valued at $741,016 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DRI traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.01. 399,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,339. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.90 and a 12-month high of $173.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.62.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.26%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

