Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New $31.62 Million Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,982,375 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,619,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 12,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in AT&T by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %
T stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.21. 12,431,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,031,036. The company has a market cap of $115.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.22.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.08%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
