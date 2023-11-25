Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 168,355 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,355 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $30,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in Schlumberger by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Schlumberger by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 167,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 95,220 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in Schlumberger by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 27,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 126,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 112,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $1,807,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 324,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,569,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $355,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,717,077.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $1,807,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 324,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,569,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,925 shares of company stock worth $6,794,479. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.60. 3,077,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,256,715. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.77 and its 200 day moving average is $54.24. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

