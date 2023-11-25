Bridgewater Associates LP Reduces Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,537 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.12% of ResMed worth $37,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 15.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $694,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $830,536.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,763,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,499,525. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on RMD. TheStreet downgraded shares of ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ResMed

ResMed Stock Up 0.8 %

ResMed stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.88. 301,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.79. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.24 and a 12 month high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.