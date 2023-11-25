Bridgewater Associates LP Reduces Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,577 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 23,019 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $23,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $359,140,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 646,049 shares of company stock worth $78,636,116. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE COP traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.49. 2,159,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,106,913. The company has a market capitalization of $137.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.89. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $127.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Johnson Rice started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.63.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

