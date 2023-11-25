Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 9,536 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,536 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.11% of Cooper Companies worth $20,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 59.3% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COO stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $339.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,811. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.89. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.74 and a 12-month high of $399.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 61.36, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.01. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COO. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.30.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

