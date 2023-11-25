C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AI. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of C3.ai from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a market perform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.73.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.54. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.44.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 99.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. C3.ai’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in C3.ai by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,028,000 after buying an additional 2,037,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in C3.ai by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,717,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,470,000 after buying an additional 208,386 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in C3.ai by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,112,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,953,000 after buying an additional 2,800,813 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in C3.ai by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,757,000 after buying an additional 680,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in C3.ai by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,722,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,749,000 after buying an additional 12,402 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

