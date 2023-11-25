Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.42

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and traded as low as $10.11. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund shares last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 160,013 shares trading hands.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/20 – 11/24
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 undervalued food stocks to be grateful for this holiday season
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.