Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.42

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and traded as low as $10.11. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund shares last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 160,013 shares trading hands.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67.

Get Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 48.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 284,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 92,743 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 482,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after buying an additional 26,605 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 5.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.