Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,375 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.13% of Campbell Soup worth $17,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.1% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 87,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth about $6,329,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 61.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 903,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,330,000 after purchasing an additional 343,600 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 12.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 99.8% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 97,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 48,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPB. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.36.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE CPB traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $41.15. 711,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,461. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.37. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 51.75%.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,572.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

