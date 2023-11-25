Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Camtek from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Camtek from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Camtek from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Camtek from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.86.

Get Camtek alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Camtek

Camtek Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camtek

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $64.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Camtek has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $67.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 514,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,343,000 after buying an additional 21,939 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 20.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 23.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 12,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.