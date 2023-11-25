Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Benchmark cut their target price on Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.29.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Talos Energy stock opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 140,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $1,991,564.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,089,662 shares in the company, valued at $214,273,200.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Talos Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,869 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

