Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Set at C$33.00 by National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$33.00 target price on Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CWB. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Cormark upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$31.83.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

Shares of CWB opened at C$28.74 on Tuesday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$22.96 and a 52 week high of C$29.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.54.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 1st. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.08. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.87%. The firm had revenue of C$283.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$276.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.7197943 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Western Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Canadian Western Bank

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

