CannabisCoin Price Reaches $0.0042 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $320,526.52 and $6.84 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,719.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.16 or 0.00188657 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.61 or 0.00603422 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00010535 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.99 or 0.00453331 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00051124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00126892 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

