Capasso Planning Partners LLC Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.0% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $152.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.01. The company has a market cap of $367.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

