Capital International Inc. CA Lowers Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Capital International Inc. CA trimmed its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 244,008 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Block were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 11.1% during the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Block during the first quarter worth about $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Block during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Block by 31.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Block during the second quarter worth about $516,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Block from $96.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.07.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $37,403.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $37,403.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $154,407.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,008,330.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and sold 21,506 shares worth $1,035,780. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Block stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $89.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.09.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

