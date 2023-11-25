Capital International Inc. CA Raises Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Capital International Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 35.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,632 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 305.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 41.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 209.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.23.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.11 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

