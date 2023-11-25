Capital International Inc. CA Sells 33,669 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,669 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLPI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,894,000 after buying an additional 1,199,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,474,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $961,773,000 after buying an additional 393,420 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,511,000 after buying an additional 1,255,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,969,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,960,000 after buying an additional 213,551 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,582,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,457,000 after buying an additional 210,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

GLPI stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average of $47.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $55.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on GLPI. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

