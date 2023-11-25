Capital International Investors Acquires 113,697 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 852,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 113,697 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Vicor were worth $46,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,074 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,140,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,020,000 after acquiring an additional 40,996 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 178.0% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,760 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 53.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,680,000 after acquiring an additional 563,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 1.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,312,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,596,000 after acquiring an additional 12,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $37.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.99. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $35.48 and a twelve month high of $98.38.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $107.84 million during the quarter. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 12.68%.

VICR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

