Capital International Investors Acquires 411 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 997,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 0.12% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $76,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,288,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 383.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,851,466 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.0 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $77.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.26 and its 200-day moving average is $75.12. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

