Capital International Investors Acquires 7,455 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.70% of Fair Isaac worth $140,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FICO. StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $875.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $936.80.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,067.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.07, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $918.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $854.19. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $570.81 and a twelve month high of $1,077.14.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total value of $2,564,821.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,310,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total transaction of $2,564,821.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,310,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,323 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.00, for a total transaction of $1,397,088.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,697,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,027 shares of company stock valued at $17,394,346. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

