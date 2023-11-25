Capital International Investors Has $105.34 Million Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Capital International Investors increased its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 73.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,429,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024,742 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.35% of Catalent worth $105,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Catalent during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Catalent during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Catalent during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Catalent by 53.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Catalent by 163.5% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Michelle R. Ryan purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.98 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,910.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michelle R. Ryan purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.98 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,910.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Greisch purchased 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Catalent from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Catalent from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Argus upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Catalent to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

NYSE CTLT opened at $39.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.71. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $74.49.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.62 million. Catalent had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

