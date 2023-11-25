Capital International Investors Has $148.76 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,784,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,133,419 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $148,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 8,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,756,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Alibaba Group by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 290,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,243,000 after buying an additional 56,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $584,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.53.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $78.52 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $74.68 and a twelve month high of $121.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.45. The company has a market capitalization of $201.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

