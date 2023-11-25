Capital International Investors Lowers Stock Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Capital International Investors lowered its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,569,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.06% of Upwork worth $70,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Upwork by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Upwork by 1.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Upwork by 30.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Upwork by 3.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Upwork by 0.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 222,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $15.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Upwork from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Upwork from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Upwork from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $319,348.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,079,891 shares in the company, valued at $15,550,430.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $319,348.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,550,430.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Olivier Marie sold 9,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $136,660.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,182.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,246 shares of company stock worth $993,486. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

