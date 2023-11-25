Capital International Investors Purchases 182 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $59,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $328.00 to $366.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.94.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LULU opened at $431.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.58 and a 12-month high of $437.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $397.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.00.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.