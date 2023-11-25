Capital International Investors Purchases 20,582 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,119,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,582 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in EVERTEC were worth $114,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 15.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 27.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $42.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.42 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 14.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on EVTC. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on EVERTEC from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded EVERTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

