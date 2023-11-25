Capital International Investors Sells 527,878 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Capital International Investors lowered its holdings in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,817,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527,878 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 3.20% of Endava worth $94,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Endava by 433.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 130.0% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 76.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 30.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE DAVA opened at $64.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 1.06. Endava plc has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $188.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.47 million. Endava had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.62%. Endava’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Endava from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Endava from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Endava from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Endava from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Read Our Latest Report on Endava

About Endava

(Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.