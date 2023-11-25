Capital International Investors Sells 579 Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Capital International Investors lessened its position in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,128,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.34% of TPG worth $120,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in TPG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in TPG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in TPG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

TPG opened at $34.97 on Friday. TPG Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.74 and a twelve month high of $35.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average of $29.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is -1,745.30%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of TPG from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TPG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.59.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

