Capital International Investors Sells 7,502,248 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Capital International Investors trimmed its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 73.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,762,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,502,248 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.56% of Nutrien worth $163,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% during the first quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $56.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.28 and its 200-day moving average is $60.43. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 48.96%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.65.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

