Capital International Investors Takes $55.05 Million Position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,773,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,050,000. Capital International Investors owned 1.60% of Flywire as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Flywire by 457.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Flywire by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $23.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.16 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.12. Flywire Co. has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $35.80.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $123.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.50 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLYW has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Flywire from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Flywire from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.79.

In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $366,051.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,065,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,052,182.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Flywire news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $203,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,534,504.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $366,051.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,065,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,052,182.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,560 shares of company stock worth $2,199,234. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

