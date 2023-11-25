Capital World Investors Sells 466,048 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Capital World Investors decreased its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 924,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466,048 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in BioNTech were worth $99,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BioNTech by 25.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after buying an additional 331,101 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 522.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after acquiring an additional 53,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $98.83 on Friday. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $188.99. The company has a quick ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.04. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.28.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.26. The business had revenue of $895.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.50 million. BioNTech had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 41.09%. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was down 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $180.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.69.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

