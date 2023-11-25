Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Capri from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Capri from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup cut Capri from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Capri from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Capri presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Get Capri alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capri

Capri Price Performance

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.60. Capri has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.13.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Capri will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 9.1% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Capri by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 26.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Capri by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.