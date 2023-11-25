CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CapStar Financial Stock Performance

CapStar Financial stock opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CapStar Financial has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Get CapStar Financial alerts:

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $26.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.07 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CapStar Financial will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CapStar Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. CapStar Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CapStar Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 773,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CapStar Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 633,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CapStar Financial by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 511,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 130,949 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CapStar Financial by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 473,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 44,389 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CapStar Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.