Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Position Raised by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 234.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,727 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health makes up about 1.7% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 78.3% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE CAH traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $106.27. 531,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,850. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $106.42.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 327.87%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

