Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.23% of Carlisle Companies worth $29,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 284,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,922,000 after purchasing an additional 37,708 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,229,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $315,431,000 after purchasing an additional 28,849 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 59,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,321,000 after purchasing an additional 22,070 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

NYSE:CSL opened at $275.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.44. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $289.12.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.66%.

Carlisle Companies Profile



Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

See Also

