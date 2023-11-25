CEEK VR 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.30 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0484 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $38.97 million and $2.30 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006365 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00016719 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,873.61 or 1.00155770 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011146 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000849 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007283 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003963 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04845231 USD and is up 6.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $3,372,676.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

