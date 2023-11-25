Celanese (NYSE:CE) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $135.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $112.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celanese from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Celanese from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.06.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $132.87 on Tuesday. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $97.12 and a fifty-two week high of $133.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.83.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celanese will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

