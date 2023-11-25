Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CLLS. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.75.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,487,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,660 shares during the last quarter. Bpifrance SA acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,221,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Cellectis by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,639,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cellectis by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,361,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 27,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Cellectis by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 106,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
