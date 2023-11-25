Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Position Trimmed by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Cencora were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 3.0% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 1.5% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 50.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Cencora by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cencora alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on COR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cencora in a report on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.36.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other Cencora news, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total transaction of $669,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total transaction of $250,006,294.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total value of $669,271.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,343,672 shares of company stock worth $262,243,280. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cencora Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of COR stock traded up $1.62 on Friday, hitting $201.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,442. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.48 and a fifty-two week high of $201.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.07. Cencora had a return on equity of 451.42% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $68.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.57 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.