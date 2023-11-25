Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

CHS has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS Stock Performance

NYSE CHS opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $928.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.08. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $545.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Chico’s FAS

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,334,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,420,000 after purchasing an additional 160,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,151,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,292,000 after purchasing an additional 777,773 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 11.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,791,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,987,000 after purchasing an additional 605,440 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 20.8% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,791,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,852,000 after purchasing an additional 997,578 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,637,000 after purchasing an additional 24,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS

(Get Free Report)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.