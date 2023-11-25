Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,444,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,290 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.21% of Church & Dwight worth $544,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Church & Dwight by 82.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 88.6% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.25.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $94.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.18 and a 52-week high of $100.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $12,756,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,794,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.