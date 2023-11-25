Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL)

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

CCL has been the topic of several other reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.44.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 350,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at $12,486,481.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at $12,486,481.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 14.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at about $679,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 40.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

