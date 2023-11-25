Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $107.48 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 436,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,349 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $107,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197,478 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,432,000 after buying an additional 3,961,836 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after buying an additional 3,738,028 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,796,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 102.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,668 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ opened at $238.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.49. The firm has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on STZ. HSBC increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.38.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

