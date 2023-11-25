Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CWEN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America upgraded Clearway Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Clearway Energy from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

CWEN opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.76. Clearway Energy has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $36.25.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.52). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3964 per share. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 339.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearway Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

