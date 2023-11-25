Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,770 ($34.66).

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola HBC

LON CCH opened at GBX 2,181 ($27.29) on Tuesday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,896.50 ($23.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,582 ($32.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,416.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,158.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,283.60.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 86 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,117 ($26.49) per share, for a total transaction of £1,820.62 ($2,277.77). Insiders have bought 377 shares of company stock valued at $812,412 over the last ninety days. 46.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

