Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,770 ($34.66).
Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola HBC
In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 86 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,117 ($26.49) per share, for a total transaction of £1,820.62 ($2,277.77). Insiders have bought 377 shares of company stock valued at $812,412 over the last ninety days. 46.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile
Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.
