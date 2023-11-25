Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) PT Set at $130.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a $130.00 target price on Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CIGI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Colliers International Group from $131.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $121.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $122.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Colliers International Group from $131.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.17.

Shares of CIGI opened at $108.38 on Tuesday. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $83.38 and a 12-month high of $129.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.35 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.79.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 40.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

