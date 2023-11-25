Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Nov 25th, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTGFree Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Computer Task Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CTG stock opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $168.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.94. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $10.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Computer Task Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Computer Task Group during the third quarter worth $372,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Computer Task Group during the third quarter worth $2,069,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Computer Task Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Computer Task Group during the third quarter worth $1,985,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Computer Task Group during the third quarter worth $530,000. 49.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

