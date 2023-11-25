Conflux Trading Up 7.7% This Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $550.52 million and approximately $32.20 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Conflux has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,719.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.16 or 0.00188657 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.61 or 0.00603422 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00010535 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.99 or 0.00453331 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00051124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00126892 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,458,476,369 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,458,378,492.8683753 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.15986858 USD and is up 4.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $35,856,732.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

