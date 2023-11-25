Contrasting Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) & Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Free Report) and Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Citizens Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Southside Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Southside Bancshares pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southside Bancshares has increased its dividend for 29 consecutive years. Southside Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Citizens Bancshares and Southside Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Southside Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

Southside Bancshares has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.47%. Given Southside Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Southside Bancshares is more favorable than Citizens Bancshares.

Citizens Bancshares has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Bancshares and Southside Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Southside Bancshares 25.54% 13.13% 1.26%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Citizens Bancshares and Southside Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Southside Bancshares $293.84 million 2.88 $105.02 million $3.11 9.02

Southside Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Bancshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.5% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Citizens Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Southside Bancshares beats Citizens Bancshares on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens Bancshares

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. Its loan products include commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and other titled recreational vehicles and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt; commercial real estate loans; single-family residential loans; and construction and development loans. The company also offers investment accounts and certificate of deposit account registry services. In addition, it provides merchant services, which include point of sale terminal, credit and debit card processing, electronic benefits transfer, gift card, and Internet shopping cart services; cash management services; and credit cards. Further, the company offers online and mobile banking, as well as check reorder services. Citizens Bancshares Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other consumer related loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers wealth management and trust services consisting of investment management, administration, revocable and testamentary trusts, and custodian services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

